Iran FM: White House in No Position to Talk About Human Rights
folder_openIran access_time 32 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies
The White House is in no position to talk about human rights, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said, urging the Americans to stop making hypocritical statements against Iran.
"WH is in no position to even talk about HR. Slaughtering of 2M ppl in Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen & Syria, & blowing into the fire of the Ukrainian war are results of American interventionism," Amir Abdollahian wrote on his Twitter account.
Urging the Americans to stop making hypocritical statements, the top Iranian diplomat advised them to "Stop hypocrisy. The great nation of Iran knows well the malevolence behind nice-looking words."
