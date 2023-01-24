IRG Ready to Upgrade Cooperation with Syrian Armed Forces

By Staff, Agencies

Emphasizing the importance of developing defense and military cooperation between Syria and Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] commander-in-chief voiced Iran's readiness to cooperate with the Syrian armed forces.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks in a meeting with the Syrian Minister of Defense Ali Mahmoud Abbas in Tehran on Tuesday.

Salami considered the exchange of experiences in various fields, especially in the fields of cyber warfare, information warfare and electronic warfare, to be an important and sensitive issue, saying that Iran’s IRG is ready to upgrade educational cooperation with the Syrian armed forces, including in the command and staff courses.

He emphasized the importance of developing defense and military cooperation between Syria and Iran, adding, "We are ready to help the Syrian armed forces in the required fields."

Mahmoud Abbas, for his part, appreciated Iran for its support to Syria in the fight against the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] and the terrorists. "The Syrian nation will never forget Iran's valuable support and assistance, led by Martyr Qassem Soleimani, in fighting terrorists. Your assistance to Resistance movements in the region, including Palestine, is an undeniable fact and has caused the defeat and anger of the enemies of the Islamic Ummah."

He considered the resistance of Syria with the support of Iran and the Axis of Resistance to be the cause of the formation of a new regional order and the gradual withdrawal of countries from the domination of the United States.

In reaction to the recent measure of the European Parliament calling on the EU and its member states to include the IRG in their terror list, he said that “governments that are the source of terrorism accuse others of being terrorists! They also call Syria, which supports Hezbollah and Hamas, a terrorist.”

Referring to the will of the Islamic Revolution Leader and the presidents of the two countries of Syria and Iran to expand cooperation, Mahmoud Abbas said that the strengthening of cooperation in various military and educational fields between the countries is emphasized.