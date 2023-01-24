Sweden Can’t Mask Islamophobia Behind Freedom of Speech

By Staff, Agencies

Condemning Sweden's desecration of the Holy Quran, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that Swedish politicians cannot hide the designed Islamophobia behind the false mask of freedom of speech.

Addressing parliament's open session on Tuesday, Qalibaf said "First of all, we strongly condemn the shameless desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden."

"Such moves against religious sanctities have hurt the feelings of Muslims and monotheists all over the world," the speaker said.

Swedish politicians cannot hide this obvious and designed Islamophobia behind the false mask of freedom of speech, he added.

Swedish right-wing leader Rasmus Paludan received permission from his country's government to burn the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. He was protected by the police while committing the act.