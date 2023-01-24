“Israeli” Minister Makes Secret Visit to UAE Ahead of Possible Bibi Trip

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer made a secret visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, according to the “Israeli” news site Walla.

The report stated that one of the main goals of the trip was to discuss a possible visit by the “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been scheduled to visit Abu Dhabi multiple times, including in 2021 when he was last in the Prime Minister's Office, but ultimately did not make the journey.

Netanyahu was expected to visit the Gulf nation in the first few weeks of his new government, but the trip was canceled following “Israeli” “National Security” Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s storming al-Quds’ [Jerusalem] Haram al-Sharif [Temple Mount].

The UAE joined other Arab countries in condemning the incident, including Jordan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, who all issued statements criticizing the first ascent to the flashpoint holy site by a government minister in five years.

Dermer's visit to the UAE is the first by a member of Netanyahu's new governing coalition.

The minister was an instrumental figure in the formation of the Abraham Accords during his tenure as “Israeli” Ambassador to the United States, which brought normalized relations between the UAE and the “Israeli” entity in 2020.