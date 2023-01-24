US Lawmaker’s Son Arrested for Assaulting Cop

By Staff, Agencies

Jared “Riley” Dowell, the son of the second-ranked Democrat in the US House of Representatives, has been charged with assaulting a police officer, vandalism and other crimes stemming from a Boston Antifa protest that turned violent.

The 23-year-old Dowell entered not guilty pleas on Monday in Boston Municipal Court and was released on $500 bail. His mother, House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, confirmed the arrest and said she would trust the legal system to evaluate the case. “I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting.”

Police said Dowell was seen defacing the historical Parkman Bandstand Monument with spray paint on Saturday night at Boston Common. The graffiti read “No Cop City” and “ACAB,” a vulgar anti-cop slogan used by Antifa. During Dowell’s arrest, about 20 protesters began to surround officers while screaming profanities through a megaphone and blocking traffic on a public street. An officer was “hit in the face and could be seen bleeding from the nose and mouth.”

Dowell was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, vandalizing and tagging property, vandalizing an historic monument and resisting arrest. Bail terms included an order to stay away from Boston Common.