Iran’s FM: Europe’s Behavior to Cost It a Lot

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian slammed on Tuesday the European Parliament’s meddling and unconventional resolution regarding the Islamic Revolutionary Guard.

Amirabdollahian further stressed that such emotional behaviors will have a negative impact and will cost Europe a lot.

“So, the right path is to focus on diplomacy and interaction based on constructive and reasonable policy,” the top Iranian diplomat said in his speech at the 26th Meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization [ECO] Council of Ministers underway in Uzbekistan.

In his remarks, the Iranian foreign minister congratulated his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on being elected as ECO president for 2023.

Amirabdollahian said that ECO “as I’ve already underlined” can act as an example of successful South-South cooperation, energy relations, and interactions in the areas of tourism, technology, and science.

Elaborating on the ECO capacities, Amirabdollahian said the Organization should upgrade inter-regional trade among the member states.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to share its achievements in the knowledge-based field with the ECO members,” Iran’s foreign minister said.

Referring to Iran’s initiative undertaken by President Ebrahim Raisi to let gas serve the world economy after the pandemic, Amirabdollahian said such an initiative can be considered as a basis for cooperation in the ECO.

Turning to the issue of Afghanistan, Amirabdollahian noted Afghanistan is an important member of the great ECO family, and the Islamic Republic has been after a policy on supporting the neighboring country.

Elsewhere, he condemned the desecration of the Muslims' Holy Quran in Sweden.

“The Western countries’ support for such insulting moves under the pretext of freedom of expression is not acceptable,” he stressed.