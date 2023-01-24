No Script

Islamic Jihad: Situation on Edge of Large-Scale Confrontation with “Israel”

5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement censured the recurrent desecration of the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and other holy places across the “Israeli”-occupied territories.

The group further warned of a serious face-off with the occupying entity.

Islamic Jihad spokesman Tariq Salmi denounced Monday morning’s incursion of hundreds of extremist settlers into Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds, calling it a “brazen attack on Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims.”

“The assault on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound and performance of provocative rituals in the courtyard of the sacred site reveals the stubborn determination of the far-right administration of the occupying ‘Israeli’ regime to implement its evil plans. Such moves are viewed as a declaration of war on Al-Quds and the entire Palestinian nation,” Salmi said.

In parallel, he added: “We are teetering on the edge of a full-fledged confrontation and the situation would go off at any time in case all relevant parties do not fulfill their responsibilities to stop the crimes of the ‘Israeli’ regime. We would then recognize no reservations to defend A-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Salmi asserted that Palestinians are fairly capable of defending their land and sanctities, as they proved during the 11-day Operation Sword of Al-Quds in May 2021.

This comes as at least 323 “Israeli” settlers stormed on Monday the Al-Aqsa Mosque in groups through its Bab Al-Maghariba gate and toured its courtyard under tight police guard.

Other settlers performed full prostration with their bodies pressed flat on the ground after entering the mosque compound, amid restrictions on the entry of Muslim worshipers to the holy site.

 

 

Israel Palestine al-aqsa IslamicJihad

