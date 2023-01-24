Blinken into “Israel” next Week

By Staff, Agencies

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to land in the apartheid “Israeli” entity next week. The US top diplomat is set to visit the Occupied West Bank as well.

According to reports, Blinken is going to be holding meetings in “Israel” on Monday before moving to meet with Palestinian Authority leadership in the West Bank on Tuesday.

This will mark the second high-profile US official to visit “Israel” in a month -- two weeks after White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

White House officials told local media that the purpose of the trip was to gain an understanding of “Israel’s” new government's plans regarding the West Bank and Occupied Al-Quds. Also, on the agenda is Iran.

In addition to meeting with Netanyahu, Blinken is also expected to hold consultations with the entity’s President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.