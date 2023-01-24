Ukraine’s Scandal: Senior Officials Face Jail, Zelensky Purges Ranks

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky announced that personnel changes are being carried out at senior and lower levels, following the most high-profile graft revelations since Russia’s operation.

Several Ukrainian media outlets have reported that cabinet ministers and senior officials could be sacked imminently, with corruption information threatening to dampen Western enthusiasm for the Kiev.

Zelensky, who did not identify the officials to be replaced, said his plans included toughening oversight on travelling abroad for official assignments.

For his part, a top ally of Zelensky has said that corrupt officials would be “actively” jailed, setting out a zero-tolerance approach.

Reports of high scandal in Ukraine, which has a long history of shaky governance, come as European countries bicker over giving Kiev German-made Leopard 2 tanks.

This comes after anti-corruption police on Sunday said they had detained the deputy infrastructure minister on suspicion of receiving a $400,000 kickback over the import of generators last September, an allegation the minister denies.

A newspaper investigation accused the defense ministry of overpaying suppliers for soldiers’ food. The supplier has said it made a technical mistake and no money had changed hands.

This comes as Germany’s foreign minister says Berlin “would not stand in the way” of Poland sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, on the same day as Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Kiev.

Meanwhile, Downing St confirmed on Monday that security for Johnson’s visit was funded by UK taxpayers.