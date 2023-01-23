No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

IOF Serving Soldiers Spoiled food, 75 Were Poisoned at “Nahal” Base

IOF Serving Soldiers Spoiled food, 75 Were Poisoned at “Nahal” Base
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff

At the end of last week, 75 “Israeli” soldiers from two different army companies at the “Nahal” brigade training base reported symptoms of high fever, diarrhea, vomiting and dizziness, and requested to see a doctor.

According to the “Israeli” “Walla” website, soldiers are suspected to have eaten spoiled food or they did not maintain hygiene while eating.

The medical treatment the soldiers received has been criticized by the families, claiming that most of the soldiers were examined by only one paramedic, who checked their temperature and blood pressure and kept them at the base.

A spokesman for the “Israeli” Army claimed that the soldiers “were treated at the 'Nahal' military base after complaining of stomach ache, and were given appropriate medical treatment for their health condition,” pointing out that the incident is being investigated by specialized officers and personnel.

A military source said, “Until now, it has not yet been determined whether the abdominal pain is caused by a virus or food poisoning.”

The source added, "On the other hand, food samples were taken and sent to the food laboratory; hygiene measures were stressed for all soldiers and officers, and data was collected in order to carry out an epidemiological investigation to limit the spread of the phenomenon.”

