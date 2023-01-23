The Netanyahus: Wife Says ‘Claims’ That She Threw Husband from Motorcade Are Delusional

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara testified in a defamation lawsuit on Monday morning about an alleged secret agreement that detailed marital obligations between the two, which was filed by the PM's cousin and ex-lawyer against a former Export Institute Chairman that claimed to have seen the document.

According to the document that ex-export official David Artzi claimed to have seen, Netanyahu was allegedly contracted by his wife not to travel overnight without her and to involve her in senior government appointments, under legal pain of the transfer of their joint property to her. The senior appointments would include Mossad, Shin Bet and the ‘Israeli’ military heads, according to Ynet.

"This agreement did not exist and was not created," said Sara Netanyahu. "It's not nice to say that there is an agreement between spouses. There was no agreement and no lawyer will see an agreement."

Sara also dismissed claims that she had thrown the prime minister from his motorcade, calling it "delusional." She asserted that his security team would have prevented such an action, "if I threw him out of the motorcade they would shoot me."

Artzi said that he had seen the document when David Shimron showed off his legal skills demonstrated in the document. Shimron was allegedly seeking Artzi's aid with employment, Ynet reported.