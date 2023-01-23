No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Biden to Pick Jeff Zients As His Next Chief of Staff

Biden to Pick Jeff Zients As His Next Chief of Staff
folder_openUnited States access_time 11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

President Joe Biden is expected to name Jeff Zients, who ran the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of Biden’s term, as his next chief of staff, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Biden’s current top aide, Ron Klain, is preparing to leave the job in the coming weeks.

Since serving as COVID-19 response coordinator, Zients has returned to the White House in a low-profile position to work on staffing matters for the remainder of Biden’s first term.

The two people familiar with the matter were not authorized to publicly discuss Biden’s plans before an official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Washington Post first reported on Zients’ expected appointment. The White House did not respond to requests for comment.

The change at the highest levels of senior staff comes as Biden passes his two-year mark in office and pivots to a defensive stance against a House Republican majority hungry to investigate his administration’s actions and his family.

The White House remains mired in controversy over discoveries of classified documents at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at his former institute in Washington, with the latest tranche of found records disclosed Saturday evening.

 

JoeBiden UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Biden to Pick Jeff Zients As His Next Chief of Staff

Biden to Pick Jeff Zients As His Next Chief of Staff

11 hours ago
Monterey Park Shooting: Gunman Dead After 10 Killed Near LA Lunar New Year Festival

Monterey Park Shooting: Gunman Dead After 10 Killed Near LA Lunar New Year Festival

11 hours ago
US Designates Russia’s Wagner Group A Transnational Criminal Entity

US Designates Russia’s Wagner Group A Transnational Criminal Entity

2 days ago
US Navy SEAL killed in Ukraine

US Navy SEAL killed in Ukraine

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 23-01-2023 Hour: 02:49 Beirut Timing

whatshot