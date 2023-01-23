No Script

Boris Johnson Makes Surprise Trip to Ukraine
By Staff, Agencies

Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Ukraine, saying it was a “privilege” to be there “to show solidarity with the war-torn nation.”

Britain’s ex-PM, who is facing fresh questions over his personal finances, was pictured in the town of Borodianka in the Kiev region.

He said he had travelled to Ukraine at the invitation of president Vladimir Zelenskiy.

Meanwhile, Downing Street said Rishi Sunak is “supportive” of Johnson’s visit.

A spokesperson for Johnson added that he fully supports the UK government policy on Ukraine, including the recent decision to send Challenger 2 tanks.

Sunak’s press secretary said the PM is “always supportive of all colleagues showing that the UK is behind Ukraine and will continue to support them.”

Johnson pitched himself as a key ally of Kiev during his time in No 10, providing support and calling on western allies to follow suit in the early days of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine last February.

