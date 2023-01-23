No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Massive Power Outage in Pakistan, Several Cities Without Electricity for Hours

Massive Power Outage in Pakistan, Several Cities Without Electricity for Hours
folder_openPakistan access_time 11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A massive power outage was reported in Pakistan due to a grid failure on Monday morning. Authorities said work is underway to restore the system.

The Pakistan Ministry of Energy said in a tweet that the power outage was triggered by a drop in frequency of the national grid, that resulted in a widespread breakdown in the power system.

Before the ministry's announcement, different power distribution companies had confirmed the power breakdown, as per Geo TV.

According to Quetta Electric Supply Company [QESCO], the two transmission lines from Guddu to Quetta tripped. It added that 22 districts of Baluchistan, including Quetta, are without power. A power outage was also reported in multiple areas of Lahore and Karachi as well.

In Islamabad, as many as 117 grid stations are without electricity. Peshawar has also been hit by a power outage.

In 2021, a “technical fault” at a power plant located in southern Pakistan’s Sindh province caused a similar blackout triggered by a sudden drop in the frequency of the power transmission system from 50 to 0 in less than a second. It had a cascading effect and eventually shut down the entire power system. The power was restored a day later.

electricity blackouts pakistan

Comments

  1. Related News
Massive Power Outage in Pakistan, Several Cities Without Electricity for Hours

Massive Power Outage in Pakistan, Several Cities Without Electricity for Hours

11 hours ago
Pakistan PM Wants UAE to Mediate Dialogue with India PM on Kashmir

Pakistan PM Wants UAE to Mediate Dialogue with India PM on Kashmir

6 days ago
Suicide Attacks Leave 23 Dead and Injured in NW Pakistan

Suicide Attacks Leave 23 Dead and Injured in NW Pakistan

one month ago
Pakistan Suicide Blast Targeting Police Kills Three, Wounds 28

Pakistan Suicide Blast Targeting Police Kills Three, Wounds 28

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 23-01-2023 Hour: 02:49 Beirut Timing

whatshot