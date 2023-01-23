No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Hezbollah Denounces Sweden’s Burning of the Holy Quran

Hezbollah Denounces Sweden’s Burning of the Holy Quran
folder_openMedia Relations access_time 12 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah media relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah strongly condemns the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden. It also denounces this reprehensible criminal act against the Islamic religion and the sacred Islamic symbols. It further considers that this act comes in the context of a series of disgraceful insults against God's greatest Messenger Mohammad bin Abdullah [PBUH], and the Muslim leaders, symbols and sanctities. This resembles a grave intolerable insult to the Islamic nation that extends from the east to west.

We, in Hezbollah, hold the Swedish government fully responsible for this heinous act, and we call on it to take the initiative immediately to punish the perpetrators and work to prevent the recurrence of such crimes. In parallel, Hezbollah urges the Islamic governments, leaderships, bodies, and institutions to condemn this great offence and work to form a global public opinion that prevents repeating such grave violations against the Islamic nation.

Lebanon holy quran Hezbollah sweden

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Denounces Sweden’s Burning of the Holy Quran

Hezbollah Denounces Sweden’s Burning of the Holy Quran

12 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah: Situation in Region Heading towards Tension, We Want A Strong President

Sayyed Nasrallah: Situation in Region Heading towards Tension, We Want A Strong President

4 days ago
Army Shoos Away ‘Israeli’ Bulldozer that Violated Lebanon’s Sovereignty at Border with Occupied Palestine

Army Shoos Away ‘Israeli’ Bulldozer that Violated Lebanon’s Sovereignty at Border with Occupied Palestine

4 days ago
Sayyed Nasrallah: Martyr Soleimani Surpasses Time, Place; Hezbollah People Masters to the Wali Al-Faqih

Sayyed Nasrallah: Martyr Soleimani Surpasses Time, Place; Hezbollah People Masters to the Wali Al-Faqih

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 23-01-2023 Hour: 02:49 Beirut Timing

whatshot