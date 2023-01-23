By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah media relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah strongly condemns the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden. It also denounces this reprehensible criminal act against the Islamic religion and the sacred Islamic symbols. It further considers that this act comes in the context of a series of disgraceful insults against God's greatest Messenger Mohammad bin Abdullah [PBUH], and the Muslim leaders, symbols and sanctities. This resembles a grave intolerable insult to the Islamic nation that extends from the east to west.

We, in Hezbollah, hold the Swedish government fully responsible for this heinous act, and we call on it to take the initiative immediately to punish the perpetrators and work to prevent the recurrence of such crimes. In parallel, Hezbollah urges the Islamic governments, leaderships, bodies, and institutions to condemn this great offence and work to form a global public opinion that prevents repeating such grave violations against the Islamic nation.