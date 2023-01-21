No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Iran’s FM to EU: IRG Saved Europeans from Daesh’s Terrorism

folder_openIran access_time 9 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian criticized the European Parliament’s unconstructive resolution labeling the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] a terrorist organization.

In a Friday phone call with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom, whose country holds the European Union’s rotating presidency, Amir Abdollahian stressed that “The destructive measures by the European Parliament vis-à-vis the IRGC run counter to the UN Charter.”

He further stressed that the IRG played a “constructive role in the fight against Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’] group in Iraq, Syria and the West Asia region” and stopped attacks on European capitals by Daesh terrorists.

“Therefore, the Europeans are indebted to the IRG efforts in the fight against terrorism,” the top diplomat clarified.

The European Parliament on Wednesday adopted an amendment which was added to an annual foreign policy report, calling on the EU and its member states to include the IRG on their terror list.

The parliament also passed another resolution on Thursday, calling for more sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities and putting the IRG on the EU terrorist list over alleged human rights violations during recent riots.

