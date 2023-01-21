No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

“Israel” Martyrs New Palestinian in WB

folder_openPalestine access_time 9 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A new Palestinian was martyred Saturday by the “Israeli” occupation army’s bullets in the city of Ramallah in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Authority’s [PA] Ministry of Health announced that the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] opened fire at the Palestinian citizen, Tariq Youssef, 42, near the village of Kafr Ni'ma, west of Ramallah and he was martyred instantly.

For its part, the “Israeli” army claimed that Youssef entered the “Sde Ephraim” Farm by car and tried to stab an “Israeli” before he was shot dead by an armed “Israeli” settler.

This brings the number of Palestinian martyrs in the West Bank, shot by the “Israeli” occupation army since the beginning of this year, to 18, including four children.

 

