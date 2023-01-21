Qalibaf-Salami Meeting: Iran Ready to Decisively Respond to Any EU Mistake Regarding IRG

By Staff, Agencies

After EU’s hostile move of plans to backlist the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG], Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf held a meeting with the IRG Commander in Chief Major General Hossein Salami.

Addressing the enemies of Iran, Qalibaf stressed, “Our enemies do not have a precise understanding of our nation and the IRG and especially they do not have any knowledge and analysis regarding the relationship between the Iranian nation and the IRG.”

Stating that the enemies consider the IRG only a military force, similar to their military forces, Qalibaf added that they are unaware that the IRG and Basij forces come from within the Iranian nation.

“Today, the most beloved character – among the [Iranian] people – is Martyr [Qassem] Soleimani,” the top Iranian official underlined, urging the Europeans to correct their mistake as Martyr Soleimani was an IRG commander.

He further advised the European Parliament to beware that that the proposal it presented can’t change the set of facts. “The Western Front supported and equipped Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL group’] arrogantly, and the one who fought terrorism and ended the presence of Daesh in the region is the IRG,” he added, slamming the fact that the Europeans today are supporters of terrorism and terrorist groups.

In parallel, Qalibaf confirmed that “They [the Europeans] should know that we are at a level of deterrence that neither potential threats nor actual threats are considered a threat to us,”, adding that Iran will respond decisively to them if any hostile action is taken.

For his part, Salami, stressed that “Had it not been for the IRG’s efforts, especially Al-Quds Force, and the leadership of the martyr [Qassem] Soleimani, the terrorist volcano created by the Americans would have invaded the Europeans.”

The Iranian commander slammed the Europeans and the Americans’ habit of changing the status of the oppressed and the martyr by making them “criminals”

Citing that the IRG is not afraid of such threats, Salami said, "We advise the Europeans not to repeat their past mistakes."

It’s worth mentioning that Major General Salami is set to attend Sunday’s session of the Iranian parliament to discuss the decisive response to the EU’s illegal move.