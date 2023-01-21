Peru Protests Rage on Despite President’s Plea for Calm

By Staff, Agencies

Stone-throwing protesters fought pitched battles with police at fresh demonstrations demanding the resignation of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Friday, while several hundred tourists were left stranded near Machu Picchu.

Civil unrest since the ouster of Boluarte's predecessor, Pedro Castillo, in early December has left 45 people dead and prompted the government to impose a state of emergency in violence-hit areas.

On Friday, security forces fired tear gas at demonstrators using slingshots in the flashpoint southern city of Arequipa.

Crowds tried for a second consecutive day to invade an airport runway that has been closed and put under the guard of security forces.

A mob burned down a district police station and set fire to a customs post in Desaguadero, a southern town on the border with Bolivia, local television reported.

Clashes also erupted in the northern region of La Libertad, despite a plea by Boluarte for calm.

In the capital Lima, thousands of protesters branded Boluarte a "murderer" and chanted "This democracy is not a democracy!" as they took to the streets again.

"We want Dina's resignation. If she doesn't resign, the people will not be at peace," said Olga Mamani, 50.

The airport in the popular tourist destination of Cusco reopened, prompting travelers to queue up for flights.

But rail services to the famed Machu Picchu remained suspended, leaving at least 300 people stranded in the town closest to the Inca citadel pleading to be evacuated.

"We're uncertain as to whether a train is going to come to pick us up," Alem Lopez, a visitor from Chile, told AFP.

In December, around 200 stranded tourists were flown out of the area by helicopter.

The protesters are trying to keep up pressure on the government, defying a state of emergency that now covers almost one-third of the country.

The violence has left 44 civilians and one police officer dead.