Kamikaze Drones Strike US Al-Tanf Base

By Staff, Agencies

The US Central Command announced that “Several explosives-laden drones have targeted an American military base in southern Syria, with one successfully hitting the compound.”

This comes as Washington keeps just shy of 1,000 soldiers in the Middle Eastern nation, despite repeated demands from Damascus to withdraw its occupation.

CENTCOM said the attack involved three suicide drones and occurred on Friday morning at the US garrison in Al-Tanf, Syria, where American forces have long been stationed alongside militia fighters who previously sought to overthrow the Syrian government.

“Two of the drones were shot down by Coalition Forces while one struck the compound, injuring two members of the Syrian Free Army partner force who received medical treatment. No US forces were injured,” the military said, adding that such strikes are “unacceptable” as they “place our troops and our partners at risk and jeopardize the fight against ISIS [Acronym for the terrorist Daesh group].”

Situated near the three-way border junction with Iraq and Syria, the Al-Tanf outpost was established by US troops in 2016.