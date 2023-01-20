Iranian Security Forces Dismantle Two Daesh-Linked Terror Teams in SE Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian security forces have dismantled two teams affiliated with the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terrorist group in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan before they could sow insecurity in the area.

The two teams were dismantled in a joint operation by the Intelligence Ministry, the IRG, and the police, said a Thursday report by Tasnim News Agency, adding that members of the team and a number of accomplices were arrested and handed over to the judiciary.

The teams were planning to sow insecurity in the country’s southeast, it said. “One of the objectives of these teams was to take foreign nationals and business persons in Chabahar as hostages.”

“Confessions by the groups’ members, including Afghan and Tajik nationals, show that they have had extensive plans to foment insecurity in southeast Iran,” the report added.

In recent months, terrorist teams affiliated with Wahhabi Deash and Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization [MKO] have taken advantage of riots in Iran to carry out acts of terror and sabotage across the country.

Last October, 15 civilians, including a woman and two children, were killed at Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz in a terrorist attack claimed by the Wahhabi Daesh.

In early November, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said the country’s security and intelligence forces had arrested 26 Takfiri terrorists for involvement in the terrorist attack.

The ministry said authorities had launched rigorous, round-the-clock intelligence, counter-intelligence and security operations soon after the attack and managed to identify and capture all those behind the bloody act of terror.

It explained that the Wahhabi terrorists were arrested in the capital province of Tehran, the central province of Alborz and Qom, the southern provinces of Fars and Kerman, and the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi. Some of them were captured while attempting to flee Iran through eastern neighbors, the Intelligence Ministry added.