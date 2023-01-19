No Script

Iraqi Soccer Stadium Stampede: 2 Dead, Dozens Injured

By Staff, Agencies

Two persons were killed and dozens injured Thursday when a stampede broke out outside a soccer stadium in Iraq hours before the Gulf Cup final, medical and security sources said. It is not clear what triggered the incident.

Thousands of fans without tickets had gathered outside the stadium in Iraq's main southern city of Basra since dawn in the hope of watching the rare home international match between Iraq and Oman which was due to kick off later in the day.

Long banned from hosting international sports events, war-ravaged Iraq was counting on hosting of the Gulf Cup to burnish its image yet so far the tournament was riddled with organizational lapses.

Iraq was already forced to apologize to its neighbor Kuwait after a scuffle in the VIP section prevented its leader's representative from attending the opening ceremony earlier this month.

Iraq stampede

