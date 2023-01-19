Army Shoos Away ‘Israeli’ Bulldozer that Violated Lebanon’s Sovereignty at Border with Occupied Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese Army confronted on Wednesday an ‘Israeli’ violation of the country’s sovereignty at the border area of Metula, Al-Manar TV correspondent in South Lebanon reported.

As the ‘Israeli’ occupation bulldozer attempted to cross the so-called Blue Line between Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian territories, the Lebanese Army forced the occupation forces to stop the work of the bulldozer and to stay behind the Blue Line.

Al-Manar correspondent Ali Shoeib added that tensions were high, noting that an ‘Israeli’ military delegation came to the border area with Lebanon after the measure taken by the Lebanese Army.

The Lebanese Army frequently confronts Zionist occupation forces attempts to cross the Blue Line in a clear violation of the Lebanese sovereignty.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Army Command – Directorate of Orientation issued a statement that read the following:

“On 18/01/2023, between 09:00 and 13:00, a blade of a bulldozer belonging to the ‘Israeli’ enemy breached the Blue Line in Marjeyoun Valley near the town of Kfarkila in two stages and for a 2-meter distance. An Army force was deployed to the scene of violation and obliged the ‘Israeli’ enemy to stop its operating along the Blue Line. Additionally, a UNIFIL patrol came to the scene to verify the violation. The breach is being followed up in coordination with the UNIFIL.”