‘Israeli’ Shas Party Warns: No Government Unless Chairman Holds Portfolios

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ Shas political party warned that there will be "no government" if the top Zionist court rules to disqualify the group’s chairman Arye Deri's appointment as 'interior and health' minister.

The remarks were voiced by so-called Welfare and Social Affairs Minister and MK Yaacov Margi said in an interview on KAN Radio.

Margi clarified that he meant that he would recommend to Shas' Council of Torah Sages to order the party to dismantle the government if Deri is barred from serving as a minister.

A day earlier, Shas MK Avraham Bezalel said during an interview on Knesset TV on Tuesday that the High Court would be "shooting itself in the head" if it rules to disqualify Deri.

“I think that at the end of the day, if the judges disqualify him, they are shooting themselves – even in the head. No less,” Bezalel said. “They know the sensitivity of the issue. They understand where the public is, and you know the protests and things happening in the streets in light of this whole situation.”

His comments came after a number of other Shas MKs attacked the High Court this week in media interviews, in what seems to be a coordinated and not-so-subtle threat that the Knesset would respond to a ruling against Deri by curbing the High Court’s powers.