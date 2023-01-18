Latest Updates on the Ceasefire Negotiations in Yemen, Al-Gharsi Confirms Positive Path

By Sarraa Jamal Al-Shahari

The Omani delegation left Sanaa after conducting discussions that the Head of Yemen’s National Delegation, Mohammad Abdulsalam, described as “positive and serious”. Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, affirmed that “at the forefront of the files that were discussed was the payment of salaries to all state employees from oil and gas revenues, the full opening of Sanaa airport and that the consultations carried positive ideas which are also related to the full opening of the port of Hodeida, the opening of roads and the exchange of prisoners.”

Head of the Media Affairs at the Yemeni Presidency and the Ansarullah Media Center, Zaid al-Gharsi emphasized in an interview with al-Ahed News, “There has been success for the Omani mediation so far and it is a positive move,” adding, “we hope that it will continue, and that there will be no new intransigence of the countries of aggression to obstruct any agreement reached, or obstruction of steps that can be built upon to pave the way for peace.”

Al-Gharsi pointed out that “the atmosphere is positive but fraught with caution because the countries of aggression usually violate all agreements and commitments,” expressing his hope that “signs of these positive movements will appear in the coming days, and this will contribute to resolving the humanitarian file and addressing the difficult economic situation of the Yemeni people which is increasing day by day due to the ongoing blockade imposed on the Yemeni people by land, sea and air.”

But if you return… We too will return.

In hours of anticipation and caution, Lieutenant General Jalal Al-Ruwaishan revealed that a maritime security conference will be held on the January 22, stressing that Yemen is only concerned with protecting its shores and territorial waters, and that it is a partner in the security of international corridors.

In this context, Al-Gharsi stressed, “The decision in Sanaa was a strategic and wise one, to target any tanker that comes to plunder Yemeni oil. Indeed, this threat was implemented, and as a result, the oil companies that were plundering our wealth stopped.”

During the negotiations, President al-Mashat visited Dhale and Taiz governorates, as well as the contact lines with the mercenaries of aggression. In this context, al-Gharsi explained, “The president's visit to the fronts of Taiz and Al-Dhalea sent a message that the enemy's bet on the fall of the governorate and others is a failed bet.” He went on to say, “The head of state himself arrived in those areas that enjoy security and stability, and that all the aggression's movements are monitored and are being confronted.”

Al-Gharsi also indicated that “The president's meeting with the governors is considered the inauguration of a next stage, God willing, and that there are areas that are still under the brunt of the occupation,” adding that, “among the necessities that should be prepared for, is work and preparation for expelling the occupation and ending it, and liberating every inch of Yemeni territory.”

He further pointed out, “The Yemeni army is ready for all possibilities and has many surprises, which, as the leader of the revolution confirmed, will be more painful, larger, wider and more effective than previous strikes.”

In a related context, the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper quoted informed sources as saying that an agreement was reached between Sanaa and Riyadh to extend the ceasefire in force in Yemen, after the latter agreed to meet the former's demands regarding humanitarian files, especially the file of state employees' salaries. According to the newspaper, these salaries will be disbursed according to the 2014 statements, and in hard currency, provided that they are carried by a private plane every month to the Yemeni capital. The destinations of Sanaa International Airport will also be expanded to include Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, India and Malaysia, while all restrictions on entry of imports to the port of Hodeida will be lifted.