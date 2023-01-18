No Script

Ukrainian Interior Minister Killed in Helicopter Crash

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky has been killed in a helicopter crash in the town of Brovary near Kiev, police said.

At least 16 people, including two children, lost their lives in the incident, Igor Klimenko, the head of Ukraine’s National Police, wrote on Telegram. Nine victims were on board the helicopter, he added.

Another 22 people, including ten children, were injured and rushed to hospital, according to Klimenko.

The helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and an apartment block in Brovary, a town of around 110,000 people, located some 8km northeast of Kiev.

Besides Monastyrsky, his deputy Evgeny Yenin and other high-ranking Interior Ministry officials were also on board the helicopter. They were all killed, according to Klimenko.

The Interior Ministry said it’s looking into several possible reasons for the crash, including malfunction of equipment, violation of security rules and sabotage.

