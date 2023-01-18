No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Indonesia Hit by Magnitude 7 Quake Off Sulawesi, Residents Flee Buildings

Indonesia Hit by Magnitude 7 Quake Off Sulawesi, Residents Flee Buildings
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A magnitude 7 earthquake struck off Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Wednesday, prompting panicked residents in some towns nearest to the epicenter to flee buildings and with the tremor felt in the neighboring Philippines.

Indonesia's geophysics agency said, however, there was no risk of a tsunami and the US-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in a bulletin also called off an earlier warning of a tsunami risk.

The geophysics agency said the quake's epicenter was at a depth of 64 kilometers [39.77 miles] and 141 km southeast of the town of Melonguane, and reported 10 aftershocks.

"My home was shaking," Ica, 35, a Melonguane resident said by telephone.

A resident in Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi province, also said by telephone that the quake was felt very strongly for several seconds and people were seen running out of buildings before later returning.

North Sulawesi's police said there have not been any immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The quake was also felt in the Maluku islands, the local disaster agency added.

The Philippines seismology agency also said the quake was felt in southern areas of the country and warned of a risk of damage and aftershocks.

Indonesia rests atop the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", making it one of the most seismically active regions in the world, experiencing frequent earthquakes.

A magnitude 6 earthquake also struck southwest of Manado earlier on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

Last week, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's Tanimbar islands, prompting panic though only limited damage.

indonesia earthquake

Comments

  1. Related News
Indonesia Hit by Magnitude 7 Quake Off Sulawesi, Residents Flee Buildings

Indonesia Hit by Magnitude 7 Quake Off Sulawesi, Residents Flee Buildings

2 hours ago
Bank of Japan Defies Market Pressure, Keeps Monetary Policy Ultra Loose

Bank of Japan Defies Market Pressure, Keeps Monetary Policy Ultra Loose

2 hours ago
S Korea Opp. Leader Raps President Over Remarks on Iran

S Korea Opp. Leader Raps President Over Remarks on Iran

2 hours ago
UN Announces ’Alarming Rise’ In Rohingya Refugee Deaths

UN Announces ’Alarming Rise’ In Rohingya Refugee Deaths

3 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 18-01-2023 Hour: 12:04 Beirut Timing

whatshot