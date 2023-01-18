Washington D.C. Shooting: Woman Killed, Teen and Man Shot in Benning Ridge

By Staff, Agencies

A woman was killed and two others, including a 15-year-old boy, were shot in the Benning Ridge neighborhood of Southeast Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

First responders were called to the 5000 block of Benning Road SE just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police believe a man came around from a Shell gas station on the block and shot at the man and teen. The 15-year-old returned fire, according to Sixth District Commander Darnell Robinson.

The three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. The teenager was shot in the shoulder and the man was shot in the leg, but both are described as injuries that are not life-threatening.

The woman, who was inside a Chinese restaurant on the block, was an unintended target of the gunfire. She died from her injuries.

Her identity has not been released.

Robinson said “it’s unclear who was shot by who," but the teenager will be charged with carrying a pistol without a license and more weapons offenses.

Authorities are still looking for the first shooter.