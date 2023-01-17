No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Tonight

folder_openLebanon access_time 8 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech tonight.

The speech will be part of the festival held to announce the winners of the Martyr Soleimani Literary Award.

The event, scheduled for 19:00 Beirut time, is held under the patronage of His Eminence Sayyed Nasrallah.

Highlights in English will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah QassemSoleimani

Comments

