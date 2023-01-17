Palestinian Man Martyred By ‘Israeli’ Occupation North of Al-Khalil

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces shot dead a Palestinian man after he allegedly opened fire at troops north of the occupied West Bank city of al-Khalil on Tuesday morning.

The martyr was identified as Hamdi Shaker Abu Dayyeh, 40, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The ‘Israeli’ army radio station claimed that Abu Dayyeh shot at soldiers stationed near an entrance to Halhul town, using an improvised submachine gun [known locally as Carlo]. The troops returned fire and killed Abu Dayyeh, the Zionist military added.

Palestinian media said the ‘Israeli’ occupation troops prevented medics from reaching Abu Dayyeh after he was shot. They added that he was a member of the Palestinian Authority security forces.

The Zionist occupation forces killed 11 Palestinians in the last six days. So far this year, 15 Palestinians have been martyred, including four children.

Omar Lotfi Khumour, a 14-year-old boy, was martyred on Monday in Bethlehem.

At least 167 were martyred last year in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds, the highest death toll since the Second Intifada.

In March 2022, the Tel Aviv regime launched the so-called "Break the Wave" aggression, in an attempt to crush the armed Palestinian resistance that has seen a revival in the West Bank.

According to figures provided by the Zionist military, there have been at least 285 shootings at ‘Israeli’ targets - mainly army posts and checkpoints - by Palestinians in 2022, compared to 61 in 2021, 31 in 2020 and 19 in 2019.