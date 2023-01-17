Syria Slams US Sanctions on Health Sector, Urges Int’l Action

By Staff, Agencies

The Syrian foreign ministry condemned the United States for targeting its health sector with unilateral sanctions, calling for urgent international action and saying that the fresh “inhumane measures” fall within the context of Washington’s cruel and unethical blockade against the Syrian nation.

In a statement, the ministry said the sanctions imposed by the US Bureau of Industry and Security [BIS] hinder Syria’s import of medical equipment and spare parts for a large number of public and private hospitals.

The Syrian foreign ministry noted that the targeted hospitals, including the General Authority for Children’s Hospital in the capital Damascus, provide healthcare to millions of Syrians.

It dismissed Washington’s false claims that medicine and medical supplies were exempt from the illegal sanctions, as no party is exempt from the unilateral coercive measures.

In parallel, it called for urgent action from the United Nations, the World Health Organization, and the International Committee of the Red Cross [ICRC] to put an end to such sanctions.