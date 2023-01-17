Hamas Publishes Video Showing “Israeli” Captive for 1st time

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Resistance Hamas group published on Monday a video showing an “Israeli” settler held captive by the group in the Gaza Strip — the first image of Zionist Avera Mengistu since more than eight years ago.

The date of the video was unclear. Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said it was releasing the video as a message to outgoing “Israeli” military chief Aviv Kochavi and his successor Herzi Halevi.

Mengistu is one of two “Israeli” settlers being held by Hamas, alongside the remains of two soldiers killed during “Israel’s” aggression on Gaza in summer 2014.

“Al-Qassam Brigades presents a video message of the captured Zionist soldier, Avera Mengistu, confirming the failure of the outgoing chief of staff Kochavi and his institution, and his lies to his people and government,” Hamas said in a statement.

It further added: “The incoming chief of staff Halevi must prepare himself to carry the burdens and consequences of his predecessor’s failure.

The video was published as a handover ceremony between Kochavi and Halevi was taking place at the “Israeli” military’s headquarters in Tel Aviv.

“I am the captive Avera Mengistu. Until when will I be here in captivity, me and my friends,” Mengistu is heard mumbling in the video.

“After the many years from the pain. Where is the 'country' and the people of ‘Israel’ from our destiny,” he adds in an unclear jumbled sentence.