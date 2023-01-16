No Script

Herzi Halevi Replaces Aviv Kochavi As Zionist Military Chief

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist occupation regime’s incoming military Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, gave a speech at his swearing-in ceremony on Monday as he officially replaced Aviv Kochavi.

During the ceremony, Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Iran is responsible "for 90 percent of the problems in the Middle East." 

"The ‘Israeli’ military, together with the Mossad [spy agency], together with the Shin Bet will do everything needed to fight our enemies. We won't be drawn into any unnecessary wars, maintaining human lives is the primary value for us but there are situations in which we will need to show sacrifice to maintain our existence," Netanyahu added.

"Today, I assume command of the ‘Israeli’ military," Halevi began, detailing his history of joining the army as a young man and being at the reception and sorting base. "Looking back, every role I performed in my 37 years of service contributed to this moment."

Then, he stated that he "accepted the right to command the ‘Israeli’ military."

Kochavi also gave a speech during the transition of power, noting his experience during several wars and how he entered the ‘Israeli’ military.

