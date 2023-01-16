New York Mayor: “No Room” in His City for Migrants

By Staff, Agencies

The mayor of New York has declared that "there is no room in New York" for busloads of migrants being sent to the most populous city in the United States.

Eric Adams, a Democrat, made the remarks after he made an unprecedented visit to the Mexican border city of El Paso on Sunday, Reuters reported.

He also slammed the administration of Democratic US President Joe Biden, saying "now is the time for the national government to do its job" about the immigrant crisis at the southern border.

Republican-run states have sent busloads of migrants to New York and other cities. The Democrats have said that has exacerbated a housing crisis in New York and a worsening homeless crisis in the city.

Adams has said the migrant flood into New York could cost the city some $2 billion, which is already facing a major budget shortfall.

The Republican governors of Florida and Texas have sent thousands of migrants in recent months seeking sanctuary in the US to cities run by Democratic politicians, including New York, Chicago and Washington, DC.

Last month, multiple busloads of migrants were dropped off at US Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC in a rebuke of Biden's border policies.

The migrants were left on the streets in below-freezing temperatures as an arctic blast gripped much of the United States.

The US Supreme Court last month temporarily stopped the expiration of Title 42, the Trump-era policy that allows border officials to turn away asylum seekers because of public health concerns.

Former president Donald Trump implemented the order at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. His administration claimed the order was to help prevent the spread of the virus across the US borders with Mexico and Canada.

However, health experts, immigrant rights advocates and leading Democrats argue that scientific evidence does not support its stated goal of helping to stop the spread of the virus.