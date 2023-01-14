No Script

Iranian FM in Damascus after Beirut Visit

7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in Damascus on Saturday to hold discussions on the expansion of bilateral relations, areas of common interest as well as regional and international developments with a number of high-ranking Syrian authorities.

He was received by his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mikdad upon arrival at Damascus International Airport on Saturday.

Earlier, the Iranian foreign minister had held meetings with senior Lebanese officials during his stay in Beirut.

He reiterated the Islamic Republic’s support for Lebanon’s stability.

Abdollahian said the two sides explored avenues to promote reciprocal cooperation in the fields of trade, economic and tourism.

Amir-Abdollahian noted that Iran, which enjoys great technological capabilities, stands ready to construct the power plants that Lebanon needs within the framework of an agreement that will be finalized.

 

 

