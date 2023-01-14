No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

US Warned of Default

US Warned of Default
folder_openUnited States access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

In a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Friday that the country “is expected to reach a statutory debt ceiling next week, which could see the country defaulting on its obligations unless preventative steps are taken.”

“Once the limit is reached, Treasury will need to start taking certain extraordinary measures to prevent the United States from defaulting on its obligations,” Yellen wrote.

She further noted, however, that these measures will only go as far as to give the Congress time to negotiate and pass a debt limit hike, most likely until early June.

“The use of extraordinary measures enables the government to meet its obligations for only a limited amount of time…It is therefore critical that Congress act in a timely manner to increase or suspend the debt limit. Failure to meet the government’s obligations would cause irreparable harm to the US economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability,” the secretary stated.

The US debt is currently capped at $31.4 trillion. The ceiling was last lifted in December 2021.

There are concerns that the process of hiking the limit may be drawn out, as there are disputes over the move between the Republican and Democratic parties. However, following Yellen's letter, the White House said it would support an increase and urged Congress to act in a prompt and bipartisan way.

 

UnitedStates USTreasury

Comments

  1. Related News
US Warned of Default

US Warned of Default

7 hours ago
Not Classified: Special Counsel to Investigate Biden

Not Classified: Special Counsel to Investigate Biden

one day ago
Biden Scandal Part 2: New Set of Classified Docs

Biden Scandal Part 2: New Set of Classified Docs

2 days ago
Oil Prices May Soar above $100 This Year

Oil Prices May Soar above $100 This Year

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 14-01-2023 Hour: 01:46 Beirut Timing

whatshot