Peru: President Won’t Resign, Apologizes for Protests’ Death

By Staff, Agencies

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte apologized for dozens of deaths in protests that have broken out across the country in recent weeks, but insisted that she will not step down.

Speaking to the nation in a late-night address on Friday, Boluarte lamented the violence that has killed more than 40 people since December – mostly protesters during clashes with security forces, but also a police officer burned alive in a vehicle – and injured hundreds more police and demonstrators.

“Some voices that have come from the violent and radical factions are asking for my resignation, provoking the population into chaos, disorder and destruction,” Boluarte said in the address.

“I will not resign. My commitment is with Peru,” she said, noting that “I cannot stop reiterating my regret for the deaths of Peruvians in these protests.”

“I apologize for this situation.”

Protests have gripped the South American nation since former President Pedro Castillo was removed from office in December and detained after he tried to illegally dissolve Congress. He was replaced in the president’s position by Boluarte, who was vice president.

Boluarte also rejected the possibility of calling a constitutional assembly as demanded by protesters, pointing to the difficulties Peru’s neighbor Chile has had in drafting and approving a new constitution.

“That cannot happen overnight,” she said.

Supporters of the former president have marched and barricaded streets around the country for weeks, demanding that new elections be held and for Boluarte to step down.