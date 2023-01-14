Iranians Protest Charlie Hebdo’s Insulting Cartoons

By Staff, Agencies

Thousands of Iranian people across the country took to the streets on Friday to condemn the French magazine, Charlie Hebdo’s, insult to Muslim sanctities and Iran’s religious and national values.

People attended the rallies after Friday Prayers in major cities, including the capital Tehran.

Protesters voiced support for Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and chanted slogans against Western states and their hostile acts toward Iran and Islam.

The condemnation comes after Charlie Hebdo released several insulting cartoons of Imam Khamenei in a special issue. The controversial right-wing magazine had in early December announced a competition for the cartoons.

Demonstrators issued a resolution, noting that the “insolent move” proves the enemies’ “grudge against Islam.”

The “desperate” measure of the French publication comes in continuation of the four-month-long Western support for riots in Iran, read the announcement.

This, it continued, shows nothing but the destruction of morality and spirituality, and the enemies’ “anger at the grandeur and shining school of Islam” as well as the resistance of the “faithful” Iranian nation.

The resolution called on Iran’s judiciary branch to use “all legal capacities” to put perpetrators of insult to divine prophets and Shia religious authority on trial and cooperate with other Muslim countries to prevent similar “heinous” actions.

It also urged the Foreign Ministry to make use of all available legal channels to compel the perpetrators and supporters of the insult to express apologies.