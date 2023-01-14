- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- 40 Years of Hezbollah
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
“Israeli” Barbarism: 3 Palestinian Martyrs in 24 Hours
By Staff, Agencies
The Palestinian health ministry announced Saturday that “Two Palestinians were martyred during an ‘Israeli’ army raid in the occupied West Bank.”
The two young men were shot dead by “Israeli” forces “during an assault on the village of Jaba, south of Jenin” in the north of the West Bank, the ministry said.
No further details were provided on the circumstances surrounding their deaths.
The Palestinian health ministry named the two young martyrs as Ezzedine Bassem Hamamra, 24, and Amjad Adnan Khaliliya, 23.
A third Palestinian, 19-year-old Yazen Samer Jaabari, succumbed to his injuries after he was shot by “Israeli” forces earlier this month.
He was wounded during an “Israeli” army raid on January 2 in the village of Kafr Dan, near Jenin, in which two other Palestinians were martyred.
The latest martyrs bring up to 12 the toll of Palestinians martyred this year in the West Bank, occupied by “Israel” since 1967.
Comments
- Related News