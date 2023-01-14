No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

folder_openLebanon access_time 43 minutes ago
Hezbollah Media Relations, Translated by Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of the Iranian Ambassador to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani.

During the meeting, the conferees tackled the latest developments, the political situation in Lebanon, Palestine and the region.

They particularly discussed the possibilities and threats arising from the formation of the “Israeli” enemy’s government of corrupt and extremist figures.

They also tackled the position of the resistance movements and the whole axes of resistance in opposing the international and regional incidents and developments.

 

