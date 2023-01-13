- Home
Amir Abdollahian from Beirut: Iran to Continue Supporting Lebanon, Ready To Build Electric Power Plants
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib discussed on Friday bilateral, regional and international issues.
Amir Abdollahian met and held talks with Bou Habib in Lebanon on Friday.
At a press conference, the Iranian top diplomat underlined that his visit to Beirut at the invitation of the Lebanese Foreign Minister is aimed at bilateral, regional, and international consultations, including talks on the latest developments in Palestine.
He further added that the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to strongly support the people, the government, the army and the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance.
“Lebanon’s security and development are part of Iran’s security and that of the entire region,” Amir Abdollahian added, noting that “Iran clearly supports the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance in face of the ‘Israeli’ aggression.”
On the internal Lebanese arena, Amir Abdollahian mentioned that “Iran doesn’t interfere in the internal affairs of brotherly Lebanon, and we welcome the meeting and dialogue of all political factions.”
“We are ready to abide by our promise to help Lebanon through an agreement to supply Lebanon with fuel,” he stressed, noting that “I assure from Beirut that the Islamic Republic of ran will always remain the loyal friend of Lebanon in good and bad times.
In parallel, the top Iranian diplomat confirmed that “The coordination with the Lebanese government, Iran is fully prepared to build and rehabilitate electric power plants in Lebanon.”
