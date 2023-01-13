New Palestinian Youth Martyred in WB

By Staff, Agencies

An 18-year-old Palestinian youth has succumbed to critical injuries sustained in “Israeli” aggression on a town near the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, bringing the number of Palestinians martyred in 2023 to nine.

Identified as Abdul Hadi Fakhri Nazzal, the Palestinian was shot in the chest and neck by “Israeli” forces during the Thursday raid on the town of Qabatiya.

Earlier on Thursday, “Israeli” forces shot another Palestinian man, Habib Mohammad Ikmail, in the head in the same town. The 25-year-old was later pronounced dead in a hospital in Jenin.

According to reports, heavy gunfire started after “Israeli” forces surrounded the house of an activist in the town. Three more Palestinians were also injured during the attack, according to the Ministry of Health.

Also, on Thursday, a Palestinian named as Samir Ouni Harbi Aslan was martyred while trying to stop “Israeli” forces from arresting his son at Qalandiya refugee camp north of al-Quds. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 41-year-old man was shot in the chest during the raid.

Footage posted on social media showed Aslan wounded and lying on the ground, surrounded by soldiers. He was later taken by Palestinians and his death was declared at a nearby medical center, according to Palestinian media.

According to the United Nations, the number of Palestinians martyred by “Israel” in the West Bank in 2022 was the highest in 16 years.