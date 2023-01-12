Biden Scandal Part 2: New Set of Classified Docs

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden’s aides have reportedly discovered at least one more batch of classified documents in a new location.

Biden aides have been searching for additional classified materials that might be in other locations since a set of classified documents was found in November at the Washington-based think tank, according to an NBC report.

The report, citing unnamed sources, said that the additional documents’ classification level, number and precise location needed to be clarified. It also said it was unclear when the additional documents were discovered and whether the search for any other classified materials Biden may have from his time as vice president is complete.

This comes after the White House has confirmed that a “small number” of classified documents – reportedly around 10 – were uncovered in a locked closet at a Washington think tank where Biden used to have an office before becoming president. The records themselves date from his time as vice president to Barack Obama.

Biden's attorneys discovered fewer than a dozen classified records inside the center's office, informed the so-called US National Archives of their discovery, turned over the materials, and said they were cooperating with the Archives and the ‘Justice Department’.