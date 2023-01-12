No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

“Israeli” Officers Warn War Minister of Increase in Resistance Activities in WB

“Israeli” Officers Warn War Minister of Increase in Resistance Activities in WB
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

The military affairs analyst in the “Israeli” “Walla!” website, Amir Bohbot, stressed that Zionist officers in the entity’s Southern Command warned “Israeli” war minister Yoav Galant last week from escalating shooting incidents and the use of explosive devices when “Israeli” security forces enter area “A” in the occupied West Bank which is under the control of the Palestinian Authority [PA].

The officers explained to the war minister that every entry of the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] is accompanied by live fire from several directions, in addition to the use of explosive devices, barriers and booby-trapped buildings as the threat increases.

According to the site, the officers estimated that the increase in resistance activities stem from, inter alia, the loss of governance by the Palestinian Authority [PA] in the villages and refugee camps, and in the wake of the influx of money from the Palestinian factions in the besieged Gaza Strip to the occupied West Bank.

In the same context, the officers noted that “violence” [the heroic operations] will increase in the region in 2023 amid the absence of any political horizon, the preoccupation with al-Aqsa Mosque and claims of changing the status quo.

Further, the website pointed out that “a Zionist military source predicted an increase in the resistance activities in the West Bank at the end of the week, four shootings were carried out in the past 24 hours.” It added, “such activities are increasing due to a large amount of the weapons that are ‘infiltrating’ into the West Bank.”

Likewise, the previous source clarified that in the wake of the weakness of the PA’s control over its areas, the [Palestinian] security services are afraid to operate in refugee camps, specifically in Nablus and Jenin, according to Bohbot.

Israel Palestine westbank

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israeli” Officers Warn War Minister of Increase in Resistance Activities in WB

“Israeli” Officers Warn War Minister of Increase in Resistance Activities in WB

10 hours ago
OIC Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Al-Aqsa, Urges UNSC to “Act Urgently”

OIC Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Al-Aqsa, Urges UNSC to “Act Urgently”

one day ago
“Israeli” Spyware, Surveillance Tools Sold to Bangladesh

“Israeli” Spyware, Surveillance Tools Sold to Bangladesh

2 days ago
The Racist: Ben Gvir Bans Palestinian Flag, Orders Police to Tear It down

The Racist: Ben Gvir Bans Palestinian Flag, Orders Police to Tear It down

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 12-01-2023 Hour: 02:17 Beirut Timing

whatshot