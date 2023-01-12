No Script

’Israeli’ Forces Martyr Palestinian Man Trying to Protect His Son Near Al-Quds

folder_openMiddle East... access_time 12 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] have shot and killed a Palestinian man in Qalandiya refugee camp, north of al-Quds, as tensions continue to rise in the occupied territories.

According to eyewitness reports, the 41-year-old Palestinian man, identified as Samir Ouni Harbi Aslan, was killed while trying to stop IOF troops from arresting his son at Qalandiya early Thursday.

The incident came a day after the IOF killed two Palestinian youths across the occupied West Bank.

During a Wednesday morning raid by the IOF on Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, Ahmad Abu Junaid, 21, was shot in the head and critically wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. 

Junaid was taken to Rafidia hospital for treatment but succumbed to his head wound in the afternoon.

Elsewhere in the West Bank, an “Israeli” settler fatally shot a 19-year-old Palestinian man near the city of al-Khalil [Hebron]. Sanad Mohammad Samasra was martyred in a stabbing operation.

The IOF launch raids on various cities of the occupied West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

Over the past months, the “Israeli” entity has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

The IOF troops martyred a Palestinian teenager in West Bank as far-right “Israeli” minister storms al-Aqsa.

Since the start of 2022, IOF troops have murdered more than 210 Palestinians, including more than 50 children, in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds [Jerusalem] as well as the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to the United Nations, the number of Palestinians martyred by the “Israeli” entity in the occupied West Bank in 2022 was the highest in 16 years.

Local and international rights groups have condemned the entity’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.

Reacting to fresh “Israeli” crimes, Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said in a Wednesday statement that Palestinian people will continue to defend themselves and the al-Aqsa Mosque until the end of the occupation and liberation of holy sites.

