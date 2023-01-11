No Script

France: Six Hurt in Knife Attack at Paris’ Train Station

5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

At least six people were injured at Paris’s Gare du Nord train station Wednesday morning by a man wielding a knife. Reports said that police quickly disarmed the man and took him into custody.

In a Twitter post, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin thanked the police for their “effective and courageous” response to the attack, which took place around 6:45am at the busy transit hub in central Paris.

Darmanin, the chief of police, travelled to the scene, where a security perimeter had been set up.

It is understood the assailant, whose motive remains unclear, took aim at several passengers with a small knife.

Both the man and a police officer who subdued him were slightly injured, and were treated at the scene by emergency services. 

Paris rail operator SNCF said all trains were running normally following the incident.

