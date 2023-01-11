Peru’s Chaos: Inquiry Launched into President’s Actions, Curfew in Restive Region

By Staff, Agencies

The office of Peru’s top prosecutor has launched an inquiry into new President Dina Boluarte and members of her cabinet over violent clashes in which at least 40 people have been killed and hundreds injured since early December.

The inquiry comes after at least 17 people were killed in the country’s southern Puno region on Monday – the deadliest day of protests since former President Pedro Castillo was ousted and detained last month. The violence continued on Tuesday with a police officer dying in his car after he was trapped inside when it was set alight.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Alberto Otarola on Tuesday imposed a nighttime curfew in Puno, which will last three days and run from 8.00pm to 4.00am local time.

Protesters in Puno are among Castillo’s staunchest supporters and are angry at his replacement by Boluarte, who was appointed by Congress in early December following Castillo’s removal and arrest.

The demonstrators have been calling for Boluarte’s resignation as well as early elections and the release of Castillo, who is serving 18 months in pre-trial detention on charges of “conspiracy” and “rebellion”, which he denies.

The attorney general’s office said it was investigating Boluarte, Otarola, Defence Minister Jorge Chavez and Interior Minister Victor Rojas on charges of “genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries.”

Human rights groups have accused authorities of using firearms on protesters and dropping smoke bombs from helicopters. The army says protesters have used weapons and homemade explosives.

The attorney general’s office also said it would investigate former Prime Minister Pedro Angulo and former Interior Minister Cesar Cervantes, both of whom served under Boluarte for just a few weeks, for their involvement in handling the protests.