OIC Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Al-Aqsa, Urges UNSC to “Act Urgently”

By Staff, Agencies

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] has strongly condemned the storming of al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied al-Quds [Jerusalem] by far-right “Israeli” minister Itamar Ben Gvir, warning about the consequences of the regime's continued assaults on the holy site.

In a press statement following an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, the Jeddah-based intergovernmental organization denounced Ben Gvir's visit as a "serious provocation" and a "blatant violation of international law," calling for imposing sanctions on the extremist minister for desecrating the sanctity of al-Aqsa Mosque.

The OIC also urged the United Nations Security Council [UNSC] "to assume its responsibilitie" and "act urgently to take the necessary measures, without selectivity or double standards, to deter and stop the dangerous ‘Israeli’ escalation” in East al-Quds.

The Muslim organization went on to say that Haram al-Sharif "is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims," and the state of Palestine has sovereignty over al-Quds, the Old City, and all its holy sites, stressing that all measures taken by ‘Israel’ to change the legal status of the city or its demographic composition are "null and void and have no legal effect."

The OIC further warned against any “Israeli” assault on al-Aqsa, "including provocations, continued abuses, and daily serious attacks by the Israeli colonial occupation authorities."

It also condemned “Israeli” settlers’ “repeated attacks” on Christian holy places and properties in al-Quds.

On January 3, Ben Gvir entered the holy site of al-Aqsa Mosque through the Moroccan Gate, also known as the Mughrabi Gate, sparking widespread condemnation.

Hardline “Israeli” legislators and extremist settlers regularly storm the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied city, a provocative move that infuriates Palestinians. Such mass settler break-ins almost always take place at the behest of Tel Aviv-backed temple groups and under the auspices of the “Israeli” police in al-Quds.

The al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which sits just above the Western Wall plaza, houses both the Dome of the Rock and the al-Aqsa Mosque.

The apartheid “Israeli” regime enables the Jewish visitation of al-Aqsa despite the fact that an agreement signed between the “Israeli” entity and the Jordanian government in the wake of “Israel’s” occupation of East al-Quds [Jerusalem] in 1967 prohibits non-Muslim worship at the compound.