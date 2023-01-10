Tsunami Warning Lifted As 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Damage Buildings in Indonesia’s Maluku

By Staff, Agencies

Houses and public facilities in several villages in Maluku were damaged after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the island’s southwestern region.

There are no initial reports of casualties and a tsunami alert that was issued right after the quake has been lifted.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency [BMKG] earlier today issued a tsunami warning after the heavy quake shook the northern coast of Southwest Maluku – specifically 136 kilometers northwest of Tanimbar Islands Regency – at 2:47am Eastern Indonesian Time.

The agency reported that four aftershocks measuring 4.1 to 5.5 in magnitude were recorded up to 6am.

The initial tsunami alert itself was lifted at 5:43am.

According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency [BNPB], at least 15 houses and two schools in Tanimbar Islands Regency were damaged because of the quake. At least one of the houses was reported to have sustained severe damage.

One resident reportedly suffered injuries. Thankfully, no deaths have been reported.

Officials are calling for calm and vigilance among residents, and urged them to only trust official sources of information.